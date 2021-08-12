.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Securing Kabul Airport will ‘take shape’ in coming days: Turkey’s defense minister 

  • Font
An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. (Reuters)
An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)

Securing Kabul Airport will ‘take shape’ in coming days: Turkey’s defense minister

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that it would be beneficial for Kabul airport to remain open and that the issue will “take shape” in the coming days.

He was speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad as Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, and after a US defence official said US intelligence believed the Taliban could take over Kabul within 90 days.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Taliban take Afghanistan’s strategic city of Ghazni: Official World News Taliban take Afghanistan’s strategic city of Ghazni: Official

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks.

In exchange, President Tayyip Erdogan has asked for financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions to be met.

Developing

Read more:

Taliban take Afghanistan’s strategic city of Ghazni: Official

Turkey still keen to run Kabul airport even as Taliban advances, officials say

Taliban could take over Kabul in 90 days: US intelligence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Top five most expensive cats in the world Top five most expensive cats in the world
Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds Top 10 most dog-friendly cat breeds
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou Watch: Lionel Messi’s mural removed from Barcelona’s Camp Nou
UAE home to world’s most expensive shoes (but it will set you back $23mln) UAE home to world’s most expensive shoes (but it will set you back $23mln)
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More