Securing Kabul Airport will ‘take shape’ in coming days: Turkey’s defense minister 

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that it would be beneficial for Kabul airport to remain open and that the issue will “take shape” in the coming days.

He was speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad as Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, and after a US defence official said US intelligence believed the Taliban could take over Kabul within 90 days.

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks.

In exchange, President Tayyip Erdogan has asked for financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions to be met.



