British PM Johnson to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an emergency response meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson gave no other details but earlier, Johnson’s defense minister, Ben Wallace, said Britain could return to Afghanistan if the country started hosting al-Qaeda in a way that threatened the West.

“The Prime Minister is convening a COBR this afternoon to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said, referring to the Civil Contingencies Committee.

Developing