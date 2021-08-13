.
British PM Johnson to hold emergency meeting on Afghanistan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, May 12, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, May 12, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an emergency response meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson gave no other details but earlier, Johnson’s defense minister, Ben Wallace, said Britain could return to Afghanistan if the country started hosting al-Qaeda in a way that threatened the West.

“The Prime Minister is convening a COBR this afternoon to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan,” the spokesperson said, referring to the Civil Contingencies Committee.

Developing

