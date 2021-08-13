.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s second biggest city of Kandahar

  • Font
An Afghan security force personnel stands guard along the roadside in Herat on August 12, 2021, as Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from capital Kabul. (File photo: AFP)
An Afghan security force personnel stands guard along the roadside in Herat on August 12, 2021, as Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from capital Kabul. (File photo: AFP)

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s second biggest city of Kandahar

Reuters, Kabul

Published: Updated:

The Taliban have captured Afghanistan’s second biggest city of Kandahar, officials said on Friday, in the most significant setback for the US-backed government since the insurgents launched a new offensive as US forces withdraw.

“Following heavy clashes late last night the Taliban took control of Kandahar city,” a local government official told Reuters after the militants announced they had taken it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Government forces were still in control of Kandahar’s airport, which was the US military’s second biggest base in Afghanistan during their 20-year mission.

Read more:

US to send more troops to help evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan

Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan

Securing Kabul Airport will ‘take shape’ in coming days: Turkey’s defense minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More