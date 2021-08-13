Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials

The Taliban captured the provincial capital of Logar province Friday, just 50 kilometer (30 miles) from Kabul, effectively opening a path to the seat of the nation.

“Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul,” lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat told AFP.

