Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials

An Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of suicide attack in Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. An Afghan official says a suicide attack has targeted a convoy carrying officials from the country's intelligence service, killing five people, including a child, in eastern Nangarhar province. The Taliban claimed the attack. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
An Afghan security personnel arrive at the site of suicide attack in Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (File photo: AP)

AFP, Afghanistan

Published: Updated:

The Taliban captured the provincial capital of Logar province Friday, just 50 kilometer (30 miles) from Kabul, effectively opening a path to the seat of the nation.

“Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul,” lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat told AFP.

