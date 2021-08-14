Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul

The Czech Republic was evacuating its two diplomats from its embassy in Kabul on Saturday as the security situation in Afghanistan worsened, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels pushed closer to Kabul, capturing a town south of the capital that is one of the gateways to the city.

The United States is flying in troops to evacuate embassy staff and citizens and other countries are also moving their diplomats.

“I have decided on the immediate evacuation of our diplomats to the international airport in Kabul,” Kulhanek said.

