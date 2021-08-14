.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul

  • Font
A general view of green zone in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2019. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)
A general view of green zone in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2019. (Reuters/Omar Sobhani)

Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Czech Republic was evacuating its two diplomats from its embassy in Kabul on Saturday as the security situation in Afghanistan worsened, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels pushed closer to Kabul, capturing a town south of the capital that is one of the gateways to the city.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States is flying in troops to evacuate embassy staff and citizens and other countries are also moving their diplomats.

“I have decided on the immediate evacuation of our diplomats to the international airport in Kabul,” Kulhanek said.

Read more:

Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance

Taliban launch major attack on Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif: Official

Afghanistan: US troops arrive in Kabul to help evacuations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance  Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance 
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden
Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More