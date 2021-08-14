Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul

The Czech Republic was evacuating its two diplomats from its embassy in Kabul on Saturday as the security situation in Afghanistan worsened, Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said.
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels pushed closer to Kabul, capturing a town south of the capital that is one of the gateways to the city.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The United States is flying in troops to evacuate embassy staff and citizens and other countries are also moving their diplomats.
“I have decided on the immediate evacuation of our diplomats to the international airport in Kabul,” Kulhanek said.
Read more:
Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance
Taliban launch major attack on Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif: Official
- Taliban imposing ‘horrifying’ curbs on Afghan women’s rights: UN chief
- Most US troops to arrive in Kabul by Sunday to help evacuate thousands of people
- UK defense minister fears al-Qaeda resurgence as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan
- Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan