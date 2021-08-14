.
Ferrari Roma supercar gets stuck in narrow Italian road

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

A Ferrari Roma supercar got stuck in a narrow street in Italy, a video uploaded to YouTube last week showed.

The video showed the driver in a grey Ferrari Roma trying to make his way into the narrow alleyway by slightly inching forward then braking and backing up while a man stood out the car to look for a smidge of space for the vehicle to go through on either side of the road.

A woman is then seen making her way down the road before throwing her hands up in the air, expressing exasperation. Following this, a second man then comes out of his vintage vehicle in the background before the video cuts off.

The town in which the 51-second video was taken remains unknown.

The fate of the Ferrari Roma, which is worth around $250,000, also remains unknown.

