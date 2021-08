Hong Kong’s largest protest group to disband: Local media

Hong Kong’s largest protest group that drew upwards of 2 million of the city’s residents onto the streets in 2019 will disband, according to local media reports.

Members of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized many of the largest rallies during the Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, endorsed a resolution to disband Friday evening, local media including the South China Morning Post reported.

The group declined on Friday to publicly disclose any details about the meeting and has yet to make any public announcement.

Hong Kong’s police chief had warned that the group may have violated the Beijing-imposed national security law, as authorities ramp up pressure on organizations that have opposed the government.

