.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hong Kong’s largest protest group to disband: Local media

  • Font
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organised by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask waves a flag during a Human Rights Day march, organised by the Civil Human Right Front, in Hong Kong, China December 8, 2019. (File Photo: Reuters)
Protests

Hong Kong’s largest protest group to disband: Local media

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Hong Kong’s largest protest group that drew upwards of 2 million of the city’s residents onto the streets in 2019 will disband, according to local media reports.

Members of the Civil Human Rights Front, which organized many of the largest rallies during the Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, endorsed a resolution to disband Friday evening, local media including the South China Morning Post reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The group declined on Friday to publicly disclose any details about the meeting and has yet to make any public announcement.

Hong Kong’s police chief had warned that the group may have violated the Beijing-imposed national security law, as authorities ramp up pressure on organizations that have opposed the government.

Read more:

Chinese state media looks to strengthen oversight on online games

Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 ‘bug bounty’

Hong Kong leader backs adoption of anti-sanctions law

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials Taliban takes Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Logar: Officials
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden Tunisia’s President Kais Saied receives US delegation carrying message from Biden
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Lebanon’s prime minister rejects president’s call for fuel crisis meeting Lebanon’s prime minister rejects president’s call for fuel crisis meeting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More