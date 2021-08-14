.
Mudslides hit southwestern Japan after heavy rain causes floods

InNagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department, rescuers work at a mudslide site following heavy rain in Obama, Unzen city, Nagasaki Prefecture, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region. The mudslide in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. (Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department. (File ohoto: AP)
The Associated Press, Tokyo

Torrential rain continued to trigger floods Saturday in wide areas of southwestern Japan, damaging homes and disrupting transportation a day after a landslide killed one person and left two others missing.

In the southern city of Kurume, rivers overflowed and residents evacuated from their homes on rubber boats as rescue workers pulled them while wading through muddy water.

Heavy rain has dumped on southern Japan this week, and the Japan Meteorological Agency said more rain is expected in the coming days as a front is stuck above the Japanese archipelago.

The agency expanded heavy rain and mudslide warnings in the Kyushu region to other parts of Japan, including Hiroshima, as the rain front slowly moved eastward, bringing downpours to the ancient capital of Kyoto and Nagao in central Japan.

The rains triggered a mudslide Friday in the city of Unzen in Nagasaki prefecture, burying four people. One of those buried was killed and another was seriously injured. Rescue workers are searching for the two others.

Another mudslide in Hiroshima late Friday left one person seriously injured.

