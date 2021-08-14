.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Qatar calls on Taliban to adopt ceasefire, reduce escalation in Afghanistan

  • Font
This handout picture provided by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 14, 2021, shows Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (C R) meeting with the Taliban’s political office chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C L) in Doha. (Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AFP)
A handout pictur shows Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (C R) meeting with the Taliban’s political office chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C L) in Doha, on August 14, 2021. (Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AFP)

Qatar calls on Taliban to adopt ceasefire, reduce escalation in Afghanistan

AFP

Published: Updated:

Qatar called on the Taliban to adopt a ceasefire and reduce escalation Saturday as the insurgents’ lightning advance across Afghanistan entered a decisive phase.

Doha has facilitated on and off meetings between the militants and the Afghan government for months, with little sign of progress as the Taliban presses its rout of government forces.

“During their meeting, the minister of foreign affairs urged the Taliban to reduce escalation and adopt a ceasefire, which would contribute to accelerating efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement that would guarantee a prosperous future for the government and people of Afghanistan,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It is the clearest call to date from Qatar, which hosts the Taliban’s political office, for the militants to halt their lightning advance across Afghanistan.

It followed a meeting in Doha between the minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and the head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

With the country’s second- and third-largest cities, Kandahar and Herat, now in Taliban hands, the besieged capital, Kabul, has effectively become the last stand for government forces, who have offered little or no resistance elsewhere.

Read more:

Assault on Afghan capital Kabul expected in days as Taliban seize more cities

Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance

Afghanistan: US troops arrive in Kabul to help evacuations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh
Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance  Afghan president says remobilization of forces ‘top priority’ as Taliban advance 
Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More