.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar on Sunday, govt negotiator says

  • Font
General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay. (File Photo: Reuters)
General overall view of the Doha downtown city center skyline and cityscape and the Doha Bay. (File photo: Reuters)

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar on Sunday, govt negotiator says

Reuters

Published: Updated:

An Afghanistan government delegation, including senior official Abdullah Abdullah, will travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with representatives of the Taliban, an Afghanistan negotiator said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fawzi Koofi, a member of the Kabul negotiating team, confirmed to Reuters the delegation would meet with the Taliban in the Gulf state after the militant group earlier entered Kabul.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives would discuss a transition of power, adding that US officials would also be involved.

Read more:

Afghan president to abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources

Taliban seize most of northern, southern, western Afghanistan regions: Timeline

Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More