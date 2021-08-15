.
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a joint press conference with Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg (unseen) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 6, 2018. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.

Asked for comment, the president’s office said it “cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani’s movement for security reasons”.

A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani’s whereabouts.

