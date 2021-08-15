.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Attackers target truck in Pakistan’s Karachi killing nine people: Police

  • Font
People buy Pakistan’s national flags at a market in Karachi on August 7, 2021, ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day which marks the end of British colonial rule. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP)
People buy Pakistan’s national flags at a market in Karachi on August 7, 2021, ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day which marks the end of British colonial rule. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP)

Attackers target truck in Pakistan’s Karachi killing nine people: Police

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Attackers targeted a truck in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Saturday evening, killing at least nine people and wounding nine others, police said.

Javed Akbar Riaz, a senior police officer, said over 20 people, including women and children, were riding in the truck, returning from a wedding ceremony when the attack happened. Five women and four children were killed, said Qarar Abbasi, a doctor at Karachi’s main hospital.

Riaz said an initial investigation suggests the attackers followed the truck and then threw hand grenades or some sort of improvised explosive devices at one side of the truck.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The motive for the bombing was not known, though police were quick to rule out sectarian violence.

Karachi police chief Imran Yaqub Minhas denounced the attack as an “act of terrorism” as Pakistan marked Independence Day on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani security forces killed three militants during a shootout following a militant attack on a security patrol in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said.

In a brief statement, the military said there was an exchange of gunfire after militants opened fire on a security vehicle near Shahrig in the Loralai district. One soldier was also killed and two were wounded during the exchange.

No one claimed responsibility for that attack as well, but Baluch separatist groups have often claimed such attacks in recent years.
Baluchistan has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Read more:

Pakistan deploys paramilitary forces after mob attacks Hindu temple

Pakistan says bus attack that killed Chinese workers was a suicide bombing

Pakistan attackers throw grenade at police van in Peshawar, kill officer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital
Explainer: Why the crisis in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray is deepening by the day Explainer: Why the crisis in Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray is deepening by the day
Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul Czech Republic evacuates embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More