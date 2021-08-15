Dutch family hides bitcoin fortune in secret vaults across four different countries

A Dutch family who liquidated all its assets to buy bitcoin in 2017 when it was trading at $900 is now hiding their crypto fortune in secret vaults across four countries, CNBC news reported on Wednesday.

The family of five told news network that two of their secret vaults were located in Europe, two in Asia, one in Australia and the sixth one in South America.

“I have hidden the hardware wallets across several countries so that I never have to fly very far if I need to access my cold wallet, in order to jump out of the market,” the father of three Didi Taihuttu said.

The crypto stashes are hidden in different ways across an array of locations, ranging from self-storage sites to the homes of their friends, the family said.

“I prefer to live in a decentralized world where I have the responsibility to protect my capital,” said the Bitcoin Family patriarch.

There are a few ways to store crypto coins, CNBC reported, such as via online exchanges like Coinbase and PayPal.

Some may opt to store their crypto coins in personally-owned hardware wallets. Such devices provide a way to secure these tokens.

