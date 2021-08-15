Florida woman shot by toddler with fatal wound to the head

A toddler shot a Florida woman in the US on Wednesday, CNN reported. The woman was on a work-related Zoom call, when the incident happened, police said.

When Shamaya Lynn, 21 was shot she fell backwards, and a child appeared in the background when those attending the video conference heard a noise. One of those present dialed 911, the news channel reported.

Officers and paramedics responded, but were unable to save Lynn’s life because she had a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

An adult had left a loaded handgun in the apartment unsecured, and the toddler found it, Altamonte Springs Police said in a statement.

Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are appropriate for the owner of the gun, CNN revealed.

