Florida woman shot by toddler with fatal wound to the head

Dordon Brack, pulls a semi-automatic AR-15 off the rack, that is for sale at Good Guys Guns & Range on February 15, 2018 in Orem, Utah. An AR-15 was used in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. (File photo: AFP)

A toddler shot a Florida woman in the US on Wednesday, CNN reported. The woman was on a work-related Zoom call, when the incident happened, police said.

When Shamaya Lynn, 21 was shot she fell backwards, and a child appeared in the background when those attending the video conference heard a noise. One of those present dialed 911, the news channel reported.

Officers and paramedics responded, but were unable to save Lynn’s life because she had a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

An adult had left a loaded handgun in the apartment unsecured, and the toddler found it, Altamonte Springs Police said in a statement.

Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are appropriate for the owner of the gun, CNN revealed.

