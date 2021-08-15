.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Security forces ‘committed’ to defending Kabul: Defense minister

  • Font
Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of a gate in the Green Zone of Kabul on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
Afghan security personnel stand guard in front of a gate in the Green Zone of Kabul on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

Security forces ‘committed’ to defending Kabul: Defense minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More