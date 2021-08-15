Sweden to evacuate all personnel from Kabul embassy amid Taliban take over
Sweden will evacuate all its embassy staff from Kabul on Sunday, public service broadcaster Swedish Radio reported, citing sources.
The Taliban entering Kabul on Sunday after taking control of all of Afghanistan’s major cities apart from the capital.
