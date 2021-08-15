Sweden to evacuate all personnel from Kabul embassy amid Taliban take over

.
Youths take pictures next to an Afghan flag on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan, April 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Sweden will evacuate all its embassy staff from Kabul on Sunday, public service broadcaster Swedish Radio reported, citing sources.

The Taliban entering Kabul on Sunday after taking control of all of Afghanistan’s major cities apart from the capital.

Read more:

Afghan president to abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources

Taliban seize most of northern, southern, western Afghanistan regions: Timeline

Afghan government seeks to hold capital as Taliban takes Jalalabad

