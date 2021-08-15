Taliban fighters ordered to enter Kabul after president leaves country: Spokesperson

Taliban fighters have been ordered to enter central Kabul after the president left the country, a Taliban spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the order was given to prevent looting after police and officials fled, presenting a law and order issue.

