Taliban fighters ordered to enter Kabul after president leaves country: Spokesperson
Taliban fighters have been ordered to enter central Kabul after the president left the country, a Taliban spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that the order was given to prevent looting after police and officials fled, presenting a law and order issue.
