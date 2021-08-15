.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban fighters ordered to enter Kabul after president leaves country: Spokesperson

  • Font
This picture taken from the top of a hillside shows a general view of the Kabul city on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
This picture taken from the top of a hillside shows a general view of the Kabul city on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

Taliban fighters ordered to enter Kabul after president leaves country: Spokesperson

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Taliban fighters have been ordered to enter central Kabul after the president left the country, a Taliban spokesperson said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The spokesperson added that the order was given to prevent looting after police and officials fled, presenting a law and order issue.

Read more:

Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official

Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources

Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More