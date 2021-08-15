.
Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman

Members of the Taliban delegation: former western Herat Governor Khairullah Khairkhwa, member of the negotiation team Suhail Shaheen and spokesman for the Taliban's political office Mohammad Naeem attend a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The Taliban’s spokesman has told the BBC that they are waiting for a “peaceful transition of power” within the next few days and that they want it to happen “as soon as possible,” calling the country’s President Ashraf Ghani and other leaders to work with them, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The spokesman also stated that the extremist group is seeking an inclusive Afghan government where all Afghans will be able to participate, according to Reuters, adding that they plan to respect the rights of women and will ensure access to education and work.

Women will have to wear the hijab but will be allowed to leave their homes alone.

He added that the media will be allowed to criticize anyone but should not indulge in character assassination and that policy punishments like executions, stonings and amputations will be up to courts.

