.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul: Officials

  • Font
In this file photo the American flag flies after it was raised at the opening ceremony of the US embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul on December 17, 2001. (AFP)
In this file photo the American flag flies after it was raised at the opening ceremony of the US embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul on December 17, 2001. (AFP)

US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul: Officials

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US has started evacuating diplomats from its embassy in Kabul, two US officials told Reuters on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak, a majority of the staff are ready to leave...the embassy continues to function,” one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

It had been expected that the evacuation of most diplomats would begin on Sunday, as Taliban insurgents continued lightning advances that brought the group to the door of Kabul in a matter of days.

Read more:

Biden approves additional US troops to Afghanistan amid drawdown, warns Taliban

Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push

Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Top Content
At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More