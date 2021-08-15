.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

World leaders react as Taliban enters Afghanistan capital Kabul

  • Font
This picture taken on August 14, 2021 shows military helicopters standing on the tarmac of military airport in Kabul. (AFP)
This picture taken on August 14, 2021 shows military helicopters standing on the tarmac of military airport in Kabul. (AFP)

World leaders react as Taliban enters Afghanistan capital Kabul

Reuters 

Published: Updated:

The Taliban now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings amid their offensive across the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Following are international reactions after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday having taken control of much of the rest of Afghanistan:

Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesman of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on July 15, 2021. (AFP)
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesman of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on July 15, 2021. (AFP)

“We’re concerned about the increasingly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan...We have not taken any decision to close our embassy,” he told Geo News TV

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attends a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2020. (Reuters)

“Conflict and instability in the region will sooner or later spill over to Europe and thus to Austria,” Austria’s APA news agency quoted him as saying in announcing an aid conference to support Afghanistan’s central Asian neighbors.

EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas presents a strategy for the future of Schengen and an Amendment of the Regulation establishing the Schengen Evaluation Mechanism in Brussels, Belgium June 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas presents a strategy for the future of Schengen and an Amendment of the Regulation establishing the Schengen Evaluation Mechanism in Brussels, Belgium June 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

“The clock has run out on how long we can wait to adopt the complete overhaul of Europe’s migration and asylum rules we need,” Schinas said in a tweet, citing his comments in Italian paper La Stampa.

US President Joe Biden

Biden speaks during a speech in the East Room at the White House following early morning Senate session, Washington, US, August 11, 2021. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)
Biden speaks during a speech in the East Room at the White House following early morning Senate session, Washington, US, August 11, 2021. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday before the Taliban entered Kabul:

“One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”

Read more:

Taliban now hold all routes out of Afghanistan except Kabul airport: Official

Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly?

After fall of Herat, Afghan soldiers seek Taliban amnesty

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Top Content
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Afghan president to abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president to abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More