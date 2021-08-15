World leaders react as Taliban enters Afghanistan capital Kabul

The Taliban now hold all of Afghanistan’s border crossings amid their offensive across the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Following are international reactions after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday having taken control of much of the rest of Afghanistan:

Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry

“We’re concerned about the increasingly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan...We have not taken any decision to close our embassy,” he told Geo News TV

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

“Conflict and instability in the region will sooner or later spill over to Europe and thus to Austria,” Austria’s APA news agency quoted him as saying in announcing an aid conference to support Afghanistan’s central Asian neighbors.

EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas

“The clock has run out on how long we can wait to adopt the complete overhaul of Europe’s migration and asylum rules we need,” Schinas said in a tweet, citing his comments in Italian paper La Stampa.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Saturday before the Taliban entered Kabul:

“One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict was not acceptable to me.”

Read more:

Taliban now hold all routes out of Afghanistan except Kabul airport: Official

Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly?

After fall of Herat, Afghan soldiers seek Taliban amnesty