Afghan military jet crashes in Uzbekistan: Report

File photo of a British Harrier GR7 taking off at Kandahar air base in southern Afghanistan April 26, 2006. (Reuters)
Reuters

An Afghan military jet has crashed in Uzbekistan, an Uzbek news website reported on Monday, citing sources and images shared via messaging apps.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday and the Taliban insurgents were poised to take over after capturing the capital Kabul.

According to the Gazeta.uz report, the jet crashed late on Sunday in Uzbekistan’s southernmost Surxondaryo province adjacent to Afghanistan. It published photographs of medics attending to a man in an air force uniform.

The website also said a source told it that two Afghan military servicemen believed to have also been on the plane were hospitalized in the provincial capital, Termez.

Russia’s TASS news agency cited Uzbekistan’s defense ministry as saying it was studying reports about the crash. Uzbek authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

On Sunday, Uzbekistan said it had detained 84 Afghan soldiers who had crossed the border and sought medical help.

