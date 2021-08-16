.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan, we’re not going back

  • Font
Taliban fighters stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Taliban fighters stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan, we’re not going back

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain’s defense minister said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I acknowledge that the Taliban are in control of the country,” defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News. “I mean, you don’t have to be a political scientist to spot that’s where we’re at.”

Asked if Britain and NATO would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: “That’s not on the cards.”

Wallace said the military side of Kabul airport was secure and that Britain was doing everything it could to evacuate British citizens and Afghans with links to Britain.

“Our target is ... about 1200 to 1500 exit a day in the capacity of our aeroplanes, and we’ll keep that flow,” he said.

Britain has relocated its embassy to Kabul airport from the city. Asked what he would feel to see the Taliban flag flying over the former British embassy building in Kabul, Wallace said:

“Symbolically, it’s not what any of us wanted.”

Wallace said it was not yet the right time to decide on whether to recognize the Taliban as the Afghan government.

“I think there is a lot of more to come before those decisions are made,” he said. “The proof of the pudding will be obviously in their actions rather than their rhetoric.”

Read more:

UK parliament to be recalled from summer recess to discuss Afghanistan: Media

Taliban seize most of northern, southern, western Afghanistan regions: Timeline

Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services
Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace
Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover? Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More