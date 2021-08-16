British student allegedly on vacation in Afghanistan now stuck in Kabul

A UK citizen who allegedly decided to go on holiday to Afghanistan is claiming that he is now stuck in Kabul, UK-based news media The Independent reported on Monday.

Miles Routledge, a British student at the University of Loughborough according to his Facebook profile, has claimed that the British embassy in Afghanistan has abandoned him, adding that they did not respond to any of his emails or phone calls.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 21-year-old took the Facebook and wrote: “No more flights in Kabul, I’m stuck in Afghanistan. Bit of a pickle.”

Routledge claimed that when he made the plan to travel to Afghanistan, he didn’t think it would be dangerous.

“I was under the impression that the country wouldn’t fall for another month, so I thought it was going to be fine,” he told the Spectator in an interview when he was allegedly sitting in a United Nation safe house, The Independent reported.

“I’d seen videos on YouTube of people going. I thought maybe the worst case would be food poisoning,” he added.

However, The Independent has not been able to identify whether Routledge is really in Kabul, as he claims to be.

“I hate lying around on a beach so I wanted to do something a little bit different,” he said in an interview with The Times, adding that he was attracted to risky situations.

“After graduating I’ll have a full-time job and maybe a family so won’t have the opportunity to do things like this again. I thought [Afghanistan] looked quite nice, the food seemed amazing and it was dirt cheap,” he said.

On video streaming platform Twitch on Sunday, Routledge told his followers that the situation in Kabul had worsened.

“I was fully prepared for death, I accepted it. This trip has been a test of God. I’m very religious so I believe I’ll be looked after,” he said on the livestream.

“Before I left, I wrote a letter to my friends saying that if I died, not to feel guilty, that I would die happy and religious and proud,” he added.

Over the past 24 hours, Routledge has been reassuring his friends and family that he is safe on Facebook, regularly updating them on the situation.

“I’m all safe in this [United Nations] safe house, the people are great,” he said, also urging people to keep Afghan nationals in mind during this time and donate to charities that are helping them.

He then claimed that he will be given body armor to flee the country in a Facebook post, posted at around 8:30am BST, which he claims has been deleted.

Read more:

Afghanistan withdrawal is ‘biggest NATO debacle since founding’: Merkel party chief

US halts Kabul evacuation flights to clear airfield amid Taliban takeover: Official

Five killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover: Witnesses