Emirates airline suspends flights to Kabul: Website

Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

“Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” it said.

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier had also suspended flights to Kabul.

