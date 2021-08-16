.
Flag lowered at US Kabul embassy, ‘almost all’ staff at airport: State Dept

(FILES) In this file photo the American flag flies on a flag pole after it was raised at the opening ceremony of the US embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul on December 17, 2001. The United States said on August 12, 2021 it was sending troops to the international airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul to pull out US embassy staff as the Taliban makes rapid gains.We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.This president prioritizes above all else the safety and security of Americans who are serving overseas, he said of Joe Biden, who has ordered a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.
The American flag flies on a flag pole after it was raised at the opening ceremony of the US embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul on December 17, 2001. (File photo)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US flag at Afghanistan’s Kabul embassy has been lowered and ‘almost all’ staff have been transferred to the airport, the US State Department said.

The US Department of State and US Department of Defense said in a joint statement that they are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights.

“Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control,” the statement added.

The statement added that US will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals.

Some 4,200 people remained in the US embassy until Thursday, when the Taliban’s rapid gains forced the Biden administration to begin flying in thousands of troops to help pull many of the remaining diplomats out.

The US’ original mission in Afghanistan, launched to oust al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, had been fulfilled, Blinken said, saying Washington had prevented further attacks by militants harbored by the Taliban.

- with Reuters

