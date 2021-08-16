.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Indonesia’s volcano erupts, blankets village in ash

  • Font
Hot cloud of volcanic materials run down the slope of Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP)
Hot cloud of volcanic materials run down the slope of Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP)

Indonesia’s volcano erupts, blankets village in ash

AFP, Jakarta

Published: Updated:

Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted Monday, belching a cloud of ash into the air as red lava flowed down its crater.

The early morning explosions spewed clouds as far as 3.5 kilometers (2 miles) from the rumbling volcano, blanketing local communities in gray ash.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There were no evacuation orders or reports of casualties.

Merapi, close to Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta on Java island, has been particularly active in recent months and authorities raised its danger level late last year.

Residents were told to avoid the area within a five-kilometer radius of the rumbling volcano, Indonesia’s geological agency said.

“Residents should avoid volcanic ash and they’ve been warned about potential lava flows in the area surrounding Merapi,” it added.

Mount Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of around 280,000 residents from surrounding areas.

That was its most powerful eruption since 1930, when around 1,300 people were killed, while another explosion in 1994 took about 60 lives.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Read more:

Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano erupts

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi erupts with lava streaming from crater

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano erupts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services
Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace
Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover? Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More