Kabul situation ‘stabilizing,’ says Russia after establishing contacts with Taliban

The Russian foreign ministry said on Monday the situation in Kabul “is stabilizing” after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban this weekend and claimed that the extremist group has started to “restore public order.”

Russia, whose ambassador is due to meet with the Taliban on Tuesday, claimed the extremist group had vowed to “guarantee the safety of local people,” despite of Afghans trying to flee the group’s hardline version of Islam.

Russia has set up working contacts with representatives of the new authorities in Afghanistan to ensure the safety of the Russian embassy in Kabul, the foreign ministry said on Monday.



The ministry said the situation in Kabul was stabilizing and it called on all sides to refrain from violence.

