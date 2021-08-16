Military flights out of Kabul expected to resume shortly: US official

Military flights out of Kabul are expected to resume shortly, a US official tells Reuters, after Afghans attempting to flee the Taliban crowded the runway and caused the evacuation to ground to a halt.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

At least seven people were killed in the chaos that ensued, including several who fell from the sky after clinging to departing US aircraft.

US troops fired into the air as a warning to control the crowd, an official said.

Witnesses saw at least five bodies in the airport, but were unable to confirm whether they were killed in a stampede or by gunfire.

Read more:

At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul, president and diplomats flee

Saudi Arabia evacuates all diplomats, staff from Afghanistan’s Kabul