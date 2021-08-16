.
.
.
.
Military flights out of Kabul expected to resume shortly: US official

This picture taken on August 14, 2021 shows military helicopters standing on the tarmac of military airport in Kabul. (AFP)
This picture taken on August 14, 2021 shows military helicopters standing on the tarmac of military airport in Kabul. (AFP)

Military flights out of Kabul expected to resume shortly: US official

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Military flights out of Kabul are expected to resume shortly, a US official tells Reuters, after Afghans attempting to flee the Taliban crowded the runway and caused the evacuation to ground to a halt.

At least seven people were killed in the chaos that ensued, including several who fell from the sky after clinging to departing US aircraft.

US troops fired into the air as a warning to control the crowd, an official said.

Witnesses saw at least five bodies in the airport, but were unable to confirm whether they were killed in a stampede or by gunfire.

