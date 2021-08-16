.
.
.
.
New Zealand plans to evacuate some Afghan nationals: PM

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speak during a press conference about the charges laid over the 2019 White Island volcanic eruption, in Wellington on November 30, 2020. AFP
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speak during a press conference about the charges laid over the 2019 White Island volcanic eruption, in Wellington on November 30, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

New Zealand plans to evacuate some Afghan nationals: PM

Reuters, Wellington

Published: Updated:

New Zealand will deploy personnel and a military plane to help evacuate its citizens and some Afghan nationals who worked with New Zealand agencies, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

About 37 Afghan nationals have been identified to have worked alongside the New Zealand defense forces, Ardern said at a news conference in Wellington.

The prime minister said the government did not expect the situation in Afghanistan to deteriorate so fast.

