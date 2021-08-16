No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people block tarmac, says Germany

No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

“I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac,” the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.

Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than 10 staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.

