No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people block tarmac, says Germany
No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.
“I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac,” the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than 10 staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.
Read more: EU ministers to hold emergency talks on Afghanistan
- Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
- Dutch military plans multiple evacuation flights for Afghanistan: Defense minister
- Russia-led CSTO bloc ‘deeply concerned’ by Taliban’s growing control in Afghanistan
- Iran’s President Raisi says US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace
- Russia says does not view Taliban as threat to Central Asia: TASS
- EU ministers to hold emergency talks on Afghanistan