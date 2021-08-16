.
No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people block tarmac, says Germany

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

“I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac,” the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.

Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than 10 staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.

Read more: EU ministers to hold emergency talks on Afghanistan

