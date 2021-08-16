.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia-led CSTO bloc ‘deeply concerned’ by Taliban’s growing control in Afghanistan

  • Font
A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
A member of Taliban (C) stands outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia-led CSTO bloc ‘deeply concerned’ by Taliban’s growing control in Afghanistan

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

The Russia-led CSTO security bloc is deeply concerned by the Taliban taking control in Afghanistan and thinks it has a significant impact on the situation in Central Asia, the bloc said in a statement on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The CSTO will provide all help to its member Tajikistan in the event of a security threat from neighboring Afghanistan, but it sees no need for such help now, it said. The bloc plans drills on the Afghan-Tajik border in the coming months, it said.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services Emirates flight to Kabul diverts to Dubai, UAE's flydubai suspends services
Five killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover: Witnesses Five killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover: Witnesses
Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover? Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More