Russia says it hopes new Afghan authorities observe fundamental human rights: RIA

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Monday it hoped Afghanistan’s new authorities would observe fundamental human rights, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia has said it will retain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and hopes to develop ties with the Taliban, although it also says it is in no rush to recognize them as the country’s rulers and will closely observe their behavior.

Earlier on Monday, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan was quoted as saying that Russia does not view the Taliban in Afghanistan as a threat to Central Asia, the TASS news agency reported.

The Afghan government collapsed on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said Moscow had prepared the ground in advance to establish contact with the Taliban.

