Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official

Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.

“We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians,” the official told Reuters.

City resident Salad Moleskin, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

