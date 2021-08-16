.
Taliban leader says too early to say how group will take over governance

Afghan security force personnel stand guard along the roadside in Herat on August 12, 2021, as Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from capital Kabul. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Kabul

A Taliban leader said on Monday that it was too soon to say how the group will take over governance in Afghanistan.

“We want all foreign forces to leave before we start restructuring governance,” the leader told Reuters by phone. He did not want to be named.

He also said that Taliban fighters in Kabul had been warned not to scare civilians and to allow them to resume normal activities.

