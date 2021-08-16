.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US commander met Taliban to seek non-interference with airport evacuation: Official

  • Font
A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (AFP)
A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

US commander met Taliban to seek non-interference with airport evacuation: Official

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

A US defense official says the head of Central Command has met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to urge their fighters not to interfere with the US military’s evacuation operations at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official said that in the meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, Gen. Frank McKenzie won Taliban agreement to establish a “deconfliction mechanism” — an arrangement by which evacuation operations at the airport can continue without interference by the new rulers of the country.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks not yet announced publicly. The official said McKenzie urged the Taliban not to interfere with the evacuation and said the US military would respond forcefully to defend the airport if necessary.

Read more:

Five killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover: Witnesses

UAE evacuates diplomats from Afghanistan: Foreign ministry

Saudi Arabia evacuates all diplomats, staff from Afghanistan’s Kabul

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover? Explainer: How did the Afghan military collapse so quickly amid Taliban takeover?
Dutch family hides bitcoin fortune in secret vaults across four different countries Dutch family hides bitcoin fortune in secret vaults across four different countries
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More