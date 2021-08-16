US halts Kabul evacuation flights to clear airfield amid Taliban takeover: Official

The US has temporarily halted all evacuation flights from Kabul to clear people who had converged on the airfield, a US defense official told Reuters on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say how long the pause would last.

Earlier in the day, at least five people were killed at Kabul’s airport as Afghans raced to flee the country while the Taliban consolidated its grip on the country, according to witnesses cited by Reuters.

Watch: A video shows the moment Afghan citizens dropped from an aircraft near #Kabul airport after clinging on to a US Air Force plane in an attempt to flee the country amid the #Taliban takeover. #Afghanistan https://t.co/2vc7iuFmgj pic.twitter.com/MdrNlasobn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 16, 2021

One witness said he had seen the bodies of five people being taken to a vehicle. Another witness said it was not clear whether the victims were killed by gunshots or in a stampede.

A US official told Reuters earlier that forces fired in the air at the airport to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac.

“The crowd was out of control,” the official told Reuters by phone. “The firing was only done to defuse the chaos.”

Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday.

Watch: Afghan citizens trying to flee the country cling on to a US Air Force plane as it takes off from #Kabul airport amid the #Taliban takeover. #Afghanistan https://t.co/2vc7iuFmgj pic.twitter.com/sO0ltaUeqw — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 16, 2021

US troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.

Read more:

Five killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover: Witnesses

Airlines warned to stay away from Afghanistan

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan