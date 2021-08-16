.
US troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as crowds mob tarmac: Witness

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (AFP)
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. (AFP)

US troops fire shots in air at Kabul airport as crowds mob tarmac: Witness

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US forces fired in the air at Kabul’s airport on Monday to prevent hundreds of civilians running onto the tarmac, a US official said.

Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021. (AFP)
Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021. (AFP)

“The crowd was out of control,” the official told Reuters by phone. “The firing was only done to defuse the chaos.”

Hundreds of Afghans have jammed the airport trying to get out of the country after Taliban insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. US troops are in charge at the airport, helping in the evacuation of embassy staff and other civilians.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
