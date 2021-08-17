.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Belarusian guards cross into Lithuania with dozens of migrants

  • Font
Lithuanian army soldiers install razor wire on border with Belarus in Druskininkai, Lithuania July 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Lithuanian army soldiers install razor wire on border with Belarus in Druskininkai, Lithuania July 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Belarusian guards cross into Lithuania with dozens of migrants

AFP

Published: Updated:

Border guards from Belarus entered Lithuania as they pushed dozens of migrants across the countries’ shared frontier, Vilnius’ interior minister said Tuesday.

“We cannot tolerate such brazen provocation when 12 Belarusian guards crossed the Republic of Lithuania’s border today,” Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said in a statement.

The ministry said the guards, armed with shields and riot gear, crossed into Lithuania’s southwestern Salcininkai region as they forced the 35 migrants across the border.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lithuania’s border protection agency posted a video of the incident to social media, which noted that a video put up by the Belarusian side did not show the migrants were forced to cross.

Vilnius said the guards returned to Belarusian territory after repeated warnings, adding that it has upgraded surveillance of the border.

Belarus president orders probe into 'murder' of Iraqi man near border with Lithuania World News Belarus president orders probe into 'murder' of Iraqi man near border with Lithuania

In a similar incident last week, a surveillance camera saw one Belarusian guard step briefly across the border before returning.

According to official data published Tuesday, over 4,000 migrants have entered Lithuania illegally so far this year, including almost 2,800 Iraqis.

Read more:

EU to blacklist 86 Belarusian officials, companies

Lithuania border guards to turn away migrants coming from Belarus

Iraq repatriates 370 would-be migrants from Belarus border with Lithuania

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official
Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More