British student on vacation in Afghanistan says he’s been evacuated 

A UK citizen who allegedly decided to go on vacation to Afghanistan and claimed he was stuck in Kabul on Monday has now been evacuated, UK-based news media The Sun reported on Tuesday.

Miles Routledge, 24, said that he was attracted to risky situations and googled “the most dangerous cities to visit,” which led to his decision to travel to Afghanistan.

The Loughborough University physics student also told The Sun that he was quizzed by armed Taliban militants when he was on his way to Kabul airport, after previously hiding out in a United Nations safehouse.

“Evacuated at 4ish (it’s 2am now) with 100 or so other civilians,” he said in a Facebook post. “Couldn’t message as there were cars emitting signals that would set off bombs.”

“It blocked my airpods from connecting so I think it blocked all wifi/data. The Taliban let us go through the airport and we met many of them. Very long transition period but everyone was smiling and waving at one another, some took selfies with them,” he continued.

“I slept on a dirt/gravel road and woke up as cars went by. We’re in a safe house and we’re all hydrated, happy and ready for a few hours of sleep,” he said.

On Monday, he claimed that the British embassy in Afghanistan has abandoned him, adding that they did not respond to any of his emails or phone calls.

He took to Facebook on Monday and wrote: “No more flights in Kabul, I’m stuck in Afghanistan. Bit of a pickle.”

