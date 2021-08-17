.
Canada does not intend to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at the end of an EU-Canada summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP)
AFP

Canada does not intend to recognize a Taliban government in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, adding that Ottawa continues to view the militants as a terrorist organization.

“Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan,” Trudeau said.

The US government and countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar and the UK said in a joint statement on Monday that “those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”

It added that “the Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them.”

