.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kabul airport chaotic scenes ‘shameful’ for West: German president

  • Font
Screengrab from a video showing Afghans attempting to climp aboard an aircraft at Kabul airport. (Twitter)
Screengrab from a video showing Afghans attempting to climp aboard an aircraft at Kabul airport. (Twitter)

Kabul airport chaotic scenes ‘shameful’ for West: German president

AFP

Published: Updated:

Germany’s president on Tuesday criticized Western powers over chaotic scenes at Kabul airport where thousands of Afghans gathered in a bid to flee the country after the Taliban swept back to power.

“The images of desperation at Kabul airport are shameful for the political West,” Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, calling the situation in Afghanistan a “human tragedy for which we share responsibility.”

Germany is duty-bound to “do everything it can to bring our people, and all Afghans who stood for years by their side, to safety,” said Steinmeier, who was previously foreign minister.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It also has to help those in Afghanistan who are at risk, including “many courageous women,” he said.

“The failure of the years-long efforts to build a stable and viable society in Afghanistan raises fundamental questions for the past and future of our foreign policy and military engagement,” he said.

German forces were deployed for almost two decades in Afghanistan as part of the US-led NATO operation.

The 150,000 men and women sent by Germany at various points over the years made it the second biggest contributor of NATO troops there, after the United States.

Germany withdrew its last troops at the end of June following Washington’s decision to leave the country.

Read more:

Explainer: The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan. What’s next?

US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev

Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official
Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More