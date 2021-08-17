Military evacuation flights taking off from Kabul: Western official

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan started taking off on Tuesday morning, a Western security official at Kabul airport told Reuters.

The airport runway and tarmac, overrun on Monday by thousands of people desperate to flee from the Afghanistan capital, are now clear of crowds, the official said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US forces, which are in charge at the airport, had halted the evacuation flights because of the chaos.

Read more:

Russia, China embassies are only diplomatic missions functioning in Afghanistan

US will redeploy forces in Afghanistan to combat terrorism if necessary: Biden

France’s Macron says Afghanistan must not again be ‘sanctuary of terrorism’