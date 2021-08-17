.
NATO will send additional evacuation planes to Kabul

Jens Stolenberg, Secretary General of NATO. (File photo: AFP)
Jens Stolenberg, Secretary General of NATO. (File photo: AFP)

Agencies

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Taliban on Tuesday to facilitate the departure of all those who want to leave Afghanistan, and said the Western defence alliance has agreed to send additional evacuation planes to Kabul.

Stoltenberg said the alliance had been surprised by the speed of the Taliban victory in Afghanistan but blamed Afghan leaders for the “tragedy.”

“Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted,” he said.

“This failure of the Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today.”

