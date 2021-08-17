.
Pentagon working on evacuating US citizens, Afghan citizens out of Afghanistan

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. (AFP)
Reuters

The Pentagon says the US will continue to work on getting as many US citizens and Afghan interpreters as possible out of Afghanistan in the coming weeks, according to a spokesman.

The spokesman told the CNN that the US is working to sustain security at Kabul Airport, with roughly 3,500 troops stationed there and believes that it can move between 5,000 to 9,000 people out of Kabul per day. He added that there are three bases in US are ready to take up to 22,000 Afghan allies in coming weeks.

Developing

