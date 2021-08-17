Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for govt officials, urge women to join govt

The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Older generations remember their ultraconservative views, which included stoning, amputations and public executions during their rule before the US-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims” Samangani said, using the extremist groups’ term for Afghanistan.

“They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

