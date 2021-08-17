.
Taliban members ordered not to enter vacant embassy buildings in Afghanistan

Afghan people gather outside the French embassy in Kabul on August 17, 2021 waiting to leave Afghanistan. (AFP)
Afghan people gather outside the French embassy in Kabul on August 17, 2021 waiting to leave Afghanistan. (AFP)

Reuters, Kabul 

Published: Updated:

The Taliban have ordered their fighters to maintain discipline and not enter any diplomatic buildings or interfere with embassy vehicles, and for ordinary people to go about their business as usual, a senior official of the group said on Tuesday.

“Taliban members have been ordered at all levels to ensure that we don’t disrespect any country’s presence in Afghanistan,” said the senior official, who declined to be identified.

Developing

