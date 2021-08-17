Turkey drops plans to take control of Kabul airport but will assist if Taliban ask

Turkey has dropped plans to take control of Kabul airport after NATO’s withdrawal but is ready to provide technical and security support if the Taliban request it, two Turkish security sources said on Monday.

In light of the “total chaos” at the airport “the process of Turkish soldiers taking up control... has automatically been dropped,” one of the sources said.

“However, in the event the Taliban asks for technical support, Turkey can provide security and technical support at the airport,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

