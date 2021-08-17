.
UN urges Taliban to keep ‘promises’ on amnesty, girls’ rights to education 

An Afghan girl stands in line with her mother to get food package on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan September 14, 2010. (File photo: Reuters)
UN urges Taliban to keep ‘promises’ on amnesty, girls’ rights to education

The Associated Press, Geneva 

The United Nations is urging the Taliban to keep its “promises,” including its pledges to grant an amnesty to former government workers in Afghanistan, show inclusiveness for women, and allow girls to remain in school.

“The Taliban have made a number of statements that on the surface are reassuring,” UN human rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters Tuesday in Geneva.

“But their actions speak deeper than words, and it’s very early now – it’s very fluid.”

He said the Taliban’s promises “need to be honored.”

“Understandably, given their past history, these declarations have been greeted with some skepticism,” Colville added.

“Nevertheless, the promises have been made, and whether or not they are honored or broken will be closely scrutinized.”

Colville alluded to comments a day earlier from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about “chilling reports” of human rights abuses and restrictions on rights – especially those of women and girls – in areas captured by the Taliban in recent weeks.

He also called on UN member states to “use their influence” with the Taliban to protect civilian lives.

