.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US intelligence warned over the summer of Afghan military collapse: Report

  • Font
REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb
Afghan National Security Forces keep watch outside of a military compound after a car bomb blast on the outskirts of Ghazni city, Afghanistan November 29, 2020. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

US intelligence warned over the summer of Afghan military collapse: Report

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Classified assessments by US intelligence agencies over the summer warned of the rapid collapse of Afghanistan’s military despite public assurances from President Joe Biden’s administration that it would have been unlikely to happen as fast at it did, according to a New York Times report.

One specific report dated in July spelled out the growing risks to the Afghan capital of Kabul, adding that Afghanistan’s government was unprepared for an assault on the city by the Taliban, a person familiar with the intelligence told The New York Times.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Explainer: The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan. What’s next? Features Explainer: The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan. What’s next?

According to the report, a senior administration official who spoke to The New York Times on the condition of anonymity confirmed that “US intelligence agencies never offered a clear prediction of an imminent Taliban takeover.”

The US said Monday that it would only recognize a Taliban government in Afghanistan if it respects the rights of women and shuns extremist movements such as al-Qaeda.

“Ultimately when it comes to our posture towards any future government in Afghanistan, it will depend upon the actions of that government. It will depend upon the actions of the Taliban,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about recognition.

Read more:

Support for Afghanistan pullout plummets in US, according to opinion poll

Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president

Afghan asylum seekers to be allowed to enter UK without passport: Defense Secretary

Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts

(With agencies)

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official
Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More