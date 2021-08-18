.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Australia flies out 26 people on Afghanistan evacuation plane 

  • Font
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Australia flies out 26 people on Afghanistan evacuation plane

Reuters, Canberra 

Published: Updated:

Australia flew 26 people out of Afghanistan in its first rescue flight, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, after Australian troops arrived to help with the evacuation from Kabul airport that has been secured by US and British colleagues.

Australia said on Monday it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate it citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who had been given visas after working for Australia.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Taliban fighters seized Kabul on the weekend after a lightning offensive across the country as US-led Western forces have been withdrawing under a deal that included a Taliban promise not to attack them as they leave.

US forces running the airport had to stop flights on Monday after thousands of frightened Afghans swamped the facility looking for a flight out. The situation was under control on Tuesday and flights resumed.

The first Australian rescue flight arrived in Afghanistan late on Tuesday to deploy personnel to facilitate the rescue of citizens and Afghans given visas after working for Australia. It then left Kabul, carrying 26 people, Morrison said.

“This was the first of what will be many flights, subject to and weather and we do note that over the back end of this week, there is some not too favorable weather forecast,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

The flight was able to depart after security around the airport in Kabul has improved with the presence of British and US troops, he said.

Over 2,200 diplomats, civilians evacuated on military flights out of Kabul: Source World News Over 2,200 diplomats, civilians evacuated on military flights out of Kabul: Source

Morrison is under pressure to expedite the rescue of its citizens and Afghans who worked for Australia during its two-decade long involvement in Afghanistan.

Morrison warned on Tuesday, however, Australia was unlikely to be able to help all of those who had assisted them.

Australia was part of a NATO-led international force that battled the Taliban and trained Afghan security forces in the years after the militants were ousted in 2001.

More than 39,000 Australian military personnel served in Afghanistan and 41 of them were killed there.

Read more:

Over 2,200 diplomats, civilians evacuated on military flights out of Kabul: Source

Canada to resume flights to aid Afghan evacuations

US military evacuated 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Toyota and the Taliban: How the pickup truck became a terrorist favorite Toyota and the Taliban: How the pickup truck became a terrorist favorite
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More